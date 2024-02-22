Energy and minerals disputes overshadow new EU-ACP pact

The launch of a new EU treaty with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of states has been overshadowed by disputes over the clean-energy transition, critical minerals.

Addressing lawmakers from the EU and ACP on Wednesday (21 February), Jutta Urpilainen, the EU's international partnerships commissioner, insisted that "in an era of unprecedented geopolitical challenges, the EU is not turning its back on its partners...leaving no one behind."

However, despite EU Commissi...