euobserver
'We fully understand that we are not the only ones who make offers,' conceded EU international partnerships commissioner Jutta Urpilainen

Energy and minerals disputes overshadow new EU-ACP pact

Africa
by Gilbert Onyango, Brussels,

The launch of a new EU treaty with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) group of states has been overshadowed by disputes over the clean-energy transition, critical minerals.

Addressing lawmakers from the EU and ACP on Wednesday (21 February), Jutta Urpilainen, the EU's international partnerships commissioner, insisted that "in an era of unprecedented geopolitical challenges, the EU is not turning its back on its partners...leaving no one behind."

However, despite EU Commissi...

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

'We fully understand that we are not the only ones who make offers,' conceded EU international partnerships commissioner Jutta Urpilainen

Tags

Africa

