Sweden heading into Nato, after Orbán-Kristersson deal

Sweden could join Nato as early as next week after Hungary finally tabled a ratification vote for Monday (26 February) and the Swedish prime minister said he would travel to Budapest.
Kocsis Máté, a senior MP from prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, broke the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday.
Orbán has 135 out of 199 MPs and most opposition parties back the move, making a positive outcome in the vote a foregone conclusion after Fidesz gave the green light.
The ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
