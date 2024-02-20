Ad
euobserver
Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson (l) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán in Brussels on 1 February (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sweden heading into Nato, after Orbán-Kristersson deal

EU & the World
Nordics
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden could join Nato as early as next week after Hungary finally tabled a ratification vote for Monday (26 February) and the Swedish prime minister said he would travel to Budapest.

Kocsis Máté, a senior MP from prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, broke the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Orbán has 135 out of 199 MPs and most opposition parties back the move, making a positive outcome in the vote a foregone conclusion after Fidesz gave the green light.

The ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Author Bio

