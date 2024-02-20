Sweden heading into Nato, after Orbán-Kristersson deal

Sweden could join Nato as early as next week after Hungary finally tabled a ratification vote for Monday (26 February) and the Swedish prime minister said he would travel to Budapest.

Kocsis Máté, a senior MP from prime minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, broke the news on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Orbán has 135 out of 199 MPs and most opposition parties back the move, making a positive outcome in the vote a foregone conclusion after Fidesz gave the green light.

The ...