Monday

25th Jan 2021

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

Vaccine delay and Russia sanctions debates This WEEK

  • EU leaders urged faster deliveries from vaccine producers last week (Photo: European Commission)

By

The roll-out of vaccines, and the continued lockdown in EU countries will still be on the minds of EU officials and lawmakers this week.

On Tuesday (26 January) the director of the European Medicine Agency, Emer Cooke will be quizzed by MEPs in the environment-and-health committee on vaccine authorisation, and deployment of the jabs.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EMA is expected to approve its third vaccine, produced by Oxford/AstraZeneca, on 29 January. The EU regulator has been criticised for taking a longer time than its UK and US counterparts to approve the drugs.

The EU will also continue to deal with letting go of the UK.

The European Parliament's trade committee will, on Thursday (28 January), debate the EU-UK agreement on future relations, which already came into force provisionally, but still awaits MEPs' confirmation.

The fisheries and tax committees will also continue to work on examining the deal before the plenary can give its final verdict.

Sanctions talk

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are also meeting on Monday (25 January).

During their informal lunch they are expected to discuss EU-UK relations, which were recently complicated by London's reluctance to give full diplomatic privileges to the EU ambassador to the UK.

"The EU has diplomatic missions in 143 countries. All of them have full diplomatic status and the UK knows his very well," an EU diplomat said ahead of the talks.

Foreign ministers will also talk about the arrest of Russian political campaigner Alexei Navalny and the possibility of EU sanctions on Russia in response.

A group of eight EU states is interested in blacklisting Russian individuals involved in his detention, EUobserver understands, especially if things deteriorate after pro-Navalny street protests in Russia planned for Saturday.

But many EU capitals are still in wait-and-see mode.

"We will have to see how the trial moves on and we'll take it from there [sanctions talks]", the EU diplomat noted.

The situation of migrants and refugees on the Greek islands will be on the agenda on Wednesday (27 January) on the civil-liberties committee in parliament with representatives of civil society.

The EU commission will present a pilot project to establish and operate a new reception and identification centre on the island of Lesvos.

For their part, MEPs on the economic committee will, on Monday, hear from Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe and Portuguese state minister for finance João Leão, whose country hold's the EU council's rotating presidency.

MEPs are expected to quiz them on the economic recovery after Covid-19 and the reform of the EU's fiscal rules.

On Wednesday (27 January), the legal-affairs committee is expected to vote on a draft resolution calling for mandatory requirements to address and remedy human rights and environmental failures in the supply chain, as the commission is expected to present proposals on the issue later this year.

The committee on foreign interference on Monday and Tuesday will hear from experts on China, Iran, and India.

The Davos World Economic Forum will also take place next week online, due to the pandemic. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will give a speach there on Tuesday.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates
  2. EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
  3. EU warns UK to be 'very careful' in diplomatic status row
  4. MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest
EU leaders to discuss vaccine certificates

While some member states hope vaccine certificates could revive tourism, EU officials point out that it is not clear if vaccinated people can still carry the virus and infect others.

Coronavirus

EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer

The European Commission has announced targets to accelerate the roll-out of vaccination, and the intention of "a common approach" on possible vaccine certificates. Both topics will be discussed by EU leaders on Thursday.

EU leaders seek to speed up vaccinations This WEEK

EU leaders talk vaccines, while the Portugues EU presidency introduces itself to MEPs. Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president of the United States, and the EU hopes this will mark a new beginning for EU-US relations.

Vaccines in focus in the EU This WEEK

The European Parliament's environment committee will hear from the person who negotiated the vaccine contracts, commission director-general of health and food safety, Sandra Gallina.

News in Brief

  1. Turkey and Greece to hold Mediterranean security talks
  2. Dutch police detain 240 in anti-lockdown protests
  3. Renewables overtake fossil fuels in EU electricity mix
  4. France's top scientist warns on corona 'emergency'
  5. Growing support for Northern Ireland independence vote
  6. Surge in support for Portuguese far-right party
  7. German far-right party sues to avoid stigma
  8. Hungary buys Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Gruelling Brexit and budget talks continue This WEEK

After almost a week of arm-wrestling and ten days before the UK severs all of its EU ties, negotiators are back working hard on a deal on the future EU-UK relations. Budget and rule of law talks will also continue.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Navalny protests sharpen EU sanctions talks
  2. Why Russia politics threatens European security
  3. MEPs call for workers to have 'right to disconnect'
  4. Reality bites EU's 'No More Morias' pledge
  5. Ten years on from Tahrir: EU's massive missed opportunity
  6. Vaccine delay and Russia sanctions debates This WEEK
  7. Will EU ever take action to stop Israeli settlements?
  8. EU leaders keep open borders, despite new corona variant risk

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us