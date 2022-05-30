Monday

30th May 2022

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

  • EU leaders are expected to debate Russian oil embargo but a deal is unlikely (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

EU leaders will meet on Monday (30 May) and Tuesday (31 May) with a special focus on Ukraine and getting off Russia oil and gas supplies.

EU leaders are gathering in the afternoon a 4PM on Monday after EU ambassadors meet in the morning to try to find a compromise on a Russia oil embargo between member states.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Danish voters will take part in a historic referendum on the country's defence opt-out (Photo: EUobserver)

Hungary has been the most vocal opponent of agreeing to a Russian oil ban by the end of the year as it is exposed great to Russian energy supplies.

On Tuesday, leaders are expected to discuss defence and food security with the participation of Africa Union chairperson Macky Sall via video.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also expected to address the EU leaders on Monday via video link.

MEPs on the agriculture committee will also discuss on Monday the so-called solidarity lanes, on how to help Ukraine to to export grain.

Danish vote

Meanwhile, Denmark on Wednesday (1 June) will hold a referendum on the abolition of the defence opt-out from EU policies.

Danish voters will decide whether to join military forces with the EU, as for now Denmark stands outside all EU-led interventions abroad.

In light of the Russian invasion, the defence reservation has come under scrutiny, and a 30-year policy might be changed.

In March, the Danish government announced an agreement on an updated national security policy.

"For me, as prime minister, it is a value-based decision to join the collaboration without reservation," Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said at the time.

A poll last wee showed that 59.1 percent of respondents intend to vote in favour, while 40.9 percent are opposed.

Recovery

In the European Parliament, MEP in the economic committees on Monday is set to discuss the Covid-19 recovery fund, and how its distribution among EU countries is going.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen plans to travel to Poland on Thursday (2 June) to unblock the Covid-19 recovery fund allocated for Warsaw which has been put on hold for concerns over judicial independence.

While some MEPs have criticised the commission for approving the recovery plan with only what critics deem are cosmetic changes by the Warsaw government to the judicial overhaul, EU officials point out that Poland needs to meet benchmarks to actually access the funds.

On Monday, MEPs in the economic committee will hold a public hearing with experts on the commission's proposal to classify proposal to classify specific gas and nuclear energy as green temporarily under its green transition plans (the so-called taxonomy).

Also on Monday, MEPs on the civil liberties committee will discuss the temporary protection directive, activated on 4 March to offer those fleeing the war in Ukraine decent reception in EU countries.

MEPs will discuss with Frontex on how the EU's border agency is being managed following the resignation of former executive director Fabrice Leggeri.

On Friday (3 June), EU foreign ministers are set to discuss trade issues. They will focus on trade ties with China and the US, and are also expected to talks about where the reform of the World Trade Organisation stands.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. Poland says edging toward EU rule-of-law deal
  2. EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities
  3. Russia's war stifles EU pandemic recovery
  4. Orbán oil veto to deface EU summit on Ukraine
EU plans to jointly invest in defence capabilities

EU countries need to refill stockpiles after several member states supplied weapons to Ukraine in its fight with Russia, and to phase out existing Soviet-era weapons systems, and reinforce air defence.

Russia's war stifles EU pandemic recovery

The impact of Russia's war in Ukraine is being felt throughout the EU and the eurozone. The European Commission has downgraded its economic forecast to 2.7-percent growth this year.

Economic worries and Hungary on the spot Next WEEK

Eurozone finance ministers will discuss the economic worries with the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, agriculture ministers are set to talk food prices, and EU affairs ministers will put Hungary on the spot in the Article 7 procedure.

Russia sanctions and energy dominate Next WEEK

The EU Commission is expected to put forward the RePowerEU plan, which aims to help the diversification of fossil fuel imports in the bloc, as the EU aims to get rid of its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels after they got stuck on imposing on oil embargo on Russia. Poland's recovery plan gets approved and Danish voters will vote in a historic referendum this week.

Orbán's new state of emergency under fire

Hungary's premier Viktor Orbán declared a state of emergency due to the war in neighbouring Ukraine hours after pushing a constitutional amendment through parliament, where two-thirds of MPs are controlled by his Fidesz party, allowing his government special powers.

News in Brief

  1. Dutch journalists sue EU over banned Russia TV channels
  2. EU holding €23bn of Russian bank reserves
  3. Russia speeds up passport process in occupied Ukraine
  4. Palestinian civil society denounce Metsola's Israel visit
  5. Johnson refuses to resign after Downing Street parties report
  6. EU border police has over 2,000 agents deployed
  7. Dutch tax authorities to admit to institutional racism
  8. Rutte calls for EU pension and labour reforms

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic delegation visits Nordic Bridges in Canada
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersClear to proceed - green shipping corridors in the Nordic Region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers agree on international climate commitments
  4. UNESDA - SOFT DRINKS EUROPEEfficient waste collection schemes, closed-loop recycling and access to recycled content are crucial to transition to a circular economy in Europe
  5. UiPathNo digital future for the EU without Intelligent Automation? Online briefing Link

Latest News

  1. Dismay over EU plans to keep paying to promote meat
  2. Southern Europe needs a 'V4' equivalent
  3. New EU military missions in West Africa to counter Russia
  4. EU leaders zoom in on sanctions and energy This WEEK
  5. EU could soften Russian oil ban plan as summit kicks off
  6. EU summit will be 'unwavering' on arms for Ukraine
  7. Orbán's new state of emergency under fire
  8. EU parliament prevaricates on barring Russian lobbyists

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us