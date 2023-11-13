Monday

13th Nov 2023

  1. Section
  2. Agenda

Agenda

'Foreign talent' and child-abuse bill vote in focus This WEEK

  • The controversial bill aimed at preventing online child sexual abuse will be voted on by the parliament’s civil liberties committee this week - controversial, because it has been slammed as an unprecedented mass surveillance mechanism

By

Listen to article

EU minister for foreign affairs will gather in Brussels on Monday (13 November) to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Gaza war — amid shy calls for a ceasefire and sanctions against Israel.

They will also have an exchange of views about the ongoing aggression of Russia in Ukraine, and the current situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

After the meeting, the ministers of the EU-27 will meet the six foreign ministers of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia. 

The EU-Western Balkans ministerial meeting will take place a few days after the EU Commission announced a €6bn growth plan for the region.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, for her part, will meet Armenia's foreign affairs minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday (15 November).

On Tuesday (14 November), EU ministers will meet with Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg and the European Defence Agency Steering Board for breakfast. Their meeting will be followed by a discussion on the EU's defence policy and efforts to support Ukraine militarily.

Stoltenberg is also expected to meet the college of commissioners the following day and with the EU commissioner for international partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, on Friday (17 November).

Also on Wednesday, the European Commission is due to unveil its Talent Mobility Package. Under this initiative, Brussels want to create a system that would match European employers with third-country jobseekers to fill existing gaps in some sectors.

The package would include, for example, a recommendation for EU member states to recognise the qualifications of foreign work seekers.

European Council prep

Across the street, EU ministers in charge of European affairs will kick off preparations for the last European Council of this year, scheduled in early December.

Opening accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova and approving EU financial aid to Kyiv in the long-term are expected to be high on the agenda of the next meeting of EU leaders.

Spain's request to make Catalan, Basque and Galician EU official languages, the European electoral law and the commission's work programme for 2024 are also due to be discussed by the ministers on Wednesday.

Ministers from the EU and the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) will meet the same day in Apia, Samoa, to discuss further cooperation, before signing a new partnership.

Additionally, the decision-making body of the European Central Bank (ECB) will meet on Wednesday.

While inflation might remain high in the short term, keeping interest rates unchanged for a while could bring inflation to their two-percent target, ECB president Christine Lagarde said last Friday.

"We are at a level where we believe that, if kept long enough, — and this long enough is not trivial — will take us to the two-percent medium-term target," she said.

Child sexual abuse online

The controversial bill aimed at preventing online child sexual abuse will be voted on by the parliament's civil liberties committee on Tuesday.

While the commission proposal has been slammed as an unprecedented mass surveillance mechanism, MEPs' preliminary agreement advocates for targeted control of suspicious individuals subjected to judicial warrants.

If adopted, the bill will be subject to a plenary vote later this month.

On the same day, the committee is also expected to vote on a report extending EU crimes to include hate speech and hate crimes.

Also on Tuesday, co-legislators will gather for another round of negotiations on the first-ever EU law to combat violence against women and domestic violence.

Meanwhile, the potentially last trilogue meeting on the Critical Raw Materials act will take place on Monday. Minerals such as lithium or cobalt are considered key to the EU's strategic autonomy and economic prosperity as they are essential to the development of many modern technologies.

MEPs in the transport and tourism committee on Thursday (16 November) are poised to adopt its position on the revision of EU rules to fight illegal discharges from ships into the sea.

Also this week, Spanish socialists MPS in the Madrid parliament aim to register the controversial amnesty law that has secured Pedro Sánchez re-election as the country's prime minister — with an investiture vote that could take place on Wednesday or Thursday.

Site Section

  1. Agenda

Related stories

  1. EU and US urge Azerbijan to allow aid access to Armenians
  2. War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks
  3. EU’s €500m gender violence plan falls short, say auditors
EU’s €500m gender violence plan falls short, say auditors

The 'Spotlight Initiative' was launched in 2017 with a budget of €500 million to end all forms of violence or harmful practices against women and girls in partner countries, but so far it has had "little impact", say EU auditors.

Western Balkans and pre-COP meeting in focus This WEEK

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be travelling this week throughout the Western Balkan. Meanwhile, the pre-COP28 on Monday and Tuesday will bring together ministers in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the UN climate talks.

EU summit plus pesticide vote in focus This Week

European leaders come together on Thursday and Friday to discuss the latest developments in Israel/Gaza, reconfirm their support for Ukraine, and address migration. Meanwhile, a key EU proposal to reduce pesticide use will be voted upon on Tuesday.

Analysis

'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election

Despite its higher than average income, the Netherlands is no exception to the cost of living crisis, which is at the forefront of political parties' and trade unions' messages ahead of the 22 November election.

Latest News

  1. Belgium, France, Spain must halt their Kremlin gas deals
  2. Malaga conference sees socialist 'happy warriors' still divided
  3. Kaczynski decries 'German' takeover of Polish parliament
  4. 'Foreign talent' and child-abuse bill vote in focus This WEEK
  5. 'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election
  6. Independent Greek inquiry launched into Pylos shipwreck
  7. Negotiators finally clinch deal on landmark nature restoration law
  8. European complicity in war crimes in Gaza

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  2. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  4. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  5. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  4. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  5. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  6. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us