Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel will be in China on Thursday, meeting president Xi Jinping in Beijing (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU's Hungary funds, China, energy, and Frontex This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orbán last week was uncharacteristically quiet about "Brussels" and the EU as news emerged that the EU Commission plans to uphold its proposal to suspend parts of EU funds to his country over corruption and rule-of-law concerns.

The commission is, nevertheless, planning to approve Hungary's recovery fund, but withholding the money until the independence of the judiciary is not reinforced.

The EU executive is expected to announce all of that on Wedn...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Slap in the face': European Parliament refuses to endorse Frontex budget
MEPs formally declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
EU Commission to keep Hungary's EU funds in limbo
'No substance' price ceiling for gas leaves everyone disgruntled
European Council president Charles Michel will be in China on Thursday, meeting president Xi Jinping in Beijing (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections