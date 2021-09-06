EU bubble prepares for state of the union This WEEK

Preparations are in full swing for the return of the EU political season - which traditionally starts with the EU Commission president's state of the union address.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will on Thursday (9 September) participate in the meeting of group leaders in the European Parliament, to prepare her annual state of the union speech - which she will deliver the week after.

One of the topics for the speech will certainly be the Covid-19 recovery. Belgium, De...