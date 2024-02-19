New Red Sea mission and more Russia sanctions This WEEK

Foreign affairs ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 February) will announce the launch of the EU's new Red Sea naval mission — Aspides — aimed at protecting EU-linked commercial ships from attacks by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen.
German, French, and Italian frigates are already in the region and set to begin operations, as Houthis continue to fire on Western ships in the name of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's Gaza war.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
