Ad
euobserver
An EU naval mission to the Red Sea to defend commercial shipping is expected to be launched on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

New Red Sea mission and more Russia sanctions This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Foreign affairs ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (19 February) will announce the launch of the EU's new Red Sea naval mission — Aspides — aimed at protecting EU-linked commercial ships from attacks by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen. 

German, French, and Italian frigates are already in the region and set to begin operations, as Houthis continue to fire on Western ships in the name of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's Gaza war.

Ministers were hoping to agree the

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Czechs and Hungary still delay EU's Israeli-settler blacklist
New EU sanctions: Lukashenko also stealing Ukraine's children
Will Russia soon control the Red Sea?
An EU naval mission to the Red Sea to defend commercial shipping is expected to be launched on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections