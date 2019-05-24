Ad
euobserver
European elections widely predicted to show a rise in populist MEPs - and a slump for the centrist parties (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU election results to trigger top jobs scramble This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European elections and their consequences will immediately dominate news and gossip in Brussels and around the national capitals next week.

The race for the new EU top positions will kick off the minute the final vote is cast on Sunday.

On Sunday (26 May) night results from all over Europe will trickle in after 11pm and the tussle between the parliament and national leaders will begin on who should nominate the president for the EU commission.

The parliament will want t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

The Spitzen process - a coup that was never accepted
Populists 'could be the opposition parliament needs'
Timmermans calls for left-wing coalition at debate
Dutch socialists on top in first EP election exit poll
European elections widely predicted to show a rise in populist MEPs - and a slump for the centrist parties (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections