Tuesday

15th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Beyond Brussels

New leader's election leaves Catalan crisis unresolved

  • 'The Catalan republic is [about] equality, liberty and fraternity', Torra said (Photo: parlament.cat)

By

Catalonia entered a new phase of uncertainty after the region's parliament elected a radical separatist as leader of the government on Monday (14 May).

Quim Torra, a former leader of the Omnium Cultural activist group, got 66 votes against 65, with the radical left CUP party abstaining.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"Long live free Catalonia," he declared after his election.  

In the debate ahead of the vote, Torra said he was still committed to the result of last year's independence referendum - but promised to reach out to anti-independence citizens in Catalonia.

"With a republic, everyone will win rights, nobody will lose rights: these are for everyone, no matter which way they vote. The Catalan republic is [about] equality, liberty and fraternity," he said.

Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy reacted by saying that he would "bet on understanding and agreement in looking at the future."

But he also warned that he would "make sure that the law, the Spanish constitution and the rest of the legal system, are obeyed."

Torra's election puts an end to more than seven months of political crisis, since the 1 October referendum was followed by a declaration of independence, the suspension of Catalonia's autonomy and elections that failed to give a clear majority.

When Torra's government is in place, Rajoy will be required to lift the application of Article 155 of the constitution, the original basis for the suspension of the region's autonomy.

But what the two leaders will do next remains unclear.

"We'll have another crisis," said Camino Mortera-Martinez, from the Brussels-based Centre for European Reform think tank.

She noted that both Torra and Rajoy had the choice between two bad options.

The new Catalan leader, who was chosen by Carles Puigdemont, the Berlin-exiled leader who organised the referendum last year, has promised to stay at his post only until Puigdemont is cleared of rebellion and embezzlement charges and can return to Barcelona.

"Will he follow Puigdemont's orders or will he go for his own political goals?" Mortera-Martinez asked.

She pointed out that Torra was "a kind of more radical pro-independence [figure] than Puigdemont", and his separatist views were based on culture and language, while Puigdemont focused more on social issues.

Weaker Rajoy

If Torra waits for a hypothetical return of Puigdemont, "Catalonia will be heading for a longer time of doing nothing and it will not be good for the economy", Mortera-Martinez said.

But if Torra starts taking political measures, "we have the risk an open conflict [with Madrid] and the risk of taking it to the streets," she said.

Rajoy, for his part, "is weaker than in October," the political scientist noted.

Rajoy's tough stand on Catalonia failed to weaken separatists in the December elections, or to deter them from electing a hardliner as the region's new leader.

If Rajoy, who will meet the opposition leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday, does nothing, "he takes the risk of a future ... crisis," Mortera-Martinez said.  

She wondered however how the prime minister would be able to explain a potential re-activation of Article 155.

"What kind of message would he be giving to the Catalans?" she asked, adding that in Madrid, he is under growing criticism from the Ciudadanos party for not being strong enough.

'Discriminatory populism'

The possibility for dialogue could also be hindered by Torra's controversial previous comments on Spain.

In messages on Twitter that he erased last week, he said among other that "Spaniards only know how to plunder" and that those who don't defend the Catalan language and culture were "scavengers, vipers and hyenas."

"I'm sorry. This won't happen again," he said on Monday, while Ines Arrimadas, the leader of the Catalan opposition, accused him of "xenophobia and discriminatory populism".

In Brussels, where the EU kept its distance throughout the political crisis, the European Commission declined to comment on Torra's election.

Asked about Torra's past comments on Spain, the commission spokesman said he would not "dignify them with a comment".

Site Section

  1. Beyond Brussels

Related stories

  1. Catalan situation is 'surreal', says Barcelona deputy mayor
  2. Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont
  3. Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'
  4. How the EU failed to prevent the Catalan 'train crash'
Germany detains Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont

German authorities may extradite former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain where he faces up to 25 years in jail following charges of sedition and rebellion by the Madrid government.

Interview

Catalan crisis will 'go on for months'

The president of the EU's Committee of the Regions, Karl-Heinz Lambertz, said that both the separatists and Spanish authorities made mistakes.

Interview

EU regions chief fires warning shot over funding cuts

Committee of the Regions president Karl-Heinz Lambertz tells EUobserver why he is not happy with proposed cuts to the EU's cohesion policy. France has already spoken up against Common Agriculture Policy, but who will speak for the regions?

Analysis

Orban, the 'anti-Merkel', emboldens European right

Hungary's premier Viktor Orban has inspired 'illiberalism' across central Europe and far-right politicians in the West. His expected re-election this Sunday will further reinforce his standing as a symbol for being tough on Europe's political mainstream.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  3. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  5. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  8. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  9. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  10. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  11. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  12. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment

Latest News

  1. New leader's election leaves Catalan crisis unresolved
  2. Commission urges Poland to settle dispute by late June
  3. Poland, Hungary push back at EU budget 'conditionality'
  4. EU gagged on 'fundamental' shift in Middle East
  5. Erdogan and the Queen
  6. Western Balkans, Iran, trade on the agenda This WEEK
  7. Shut-out Balkan migrants find Romanian backdoor to EU
  8. Macron and Orban defend opposing EU visions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  2. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  3. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  5. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  6. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  7. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  8. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  9. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  11. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  12. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice