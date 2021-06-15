Tuesday

15th Jun 2021

  1. News
  2. Climate Change

MEPs urged to end gas-funding, fix cross-border projects rules

  • Concessions for Malta and Cyprus will ensure the completion of the controversial EastMed pipeline, designed to link Israel and Cyprus to Greece, and the Melita pipeline, connecting Libya to Malta and Italy (Photo: Johannes Jansson/norden.org)

By

EU member states have decided to extend subsidies for some cross-border natural gas projects until the end of 2027 - a delay criticised by green groups as a major policy "loophole", incompatible with the bloc's climate targets.

The so-called TEN-E regulation determines which cross-border energy infrastructure projects in the EU are eligible for public funds and fast-tracked permits, under the "Projects of Common Interest" (PCI).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Last year, the European Commission proposed a revision of the TEN-E rules, excluding dedicated support for oil and gas infrastructure - in a bid to align a key piece of energy policy with the Green Deal.

Despite a blocking minority of 11 countries, who called for rules to exclude fossil-fuel funding, energy ministers agreed their position on the updated TEN-E regulation on Friday (11 June) - paving the way for negotiations with the European Parliament.

Austria, Luxembourg, Germany and Spain did not support the agreement, pinning their hopes on MEPs to step in and make the rules better.

"We count on the parliament to improve the text," said Claude Turmes, the energy minister of Luxembourg.

Under the council position, in principle the EU would stop funding new natural gas and oil projects.

But projects in which existing gas infrastructure is modified to mix hydrogen with natural gas would be eligible for financial support until at least the end of 2027, and able to carry natural gas blended with hydrogen until 2030.

By the end of the transitional period, these projects will have to demonstrate that they do not "lead to the prolongation of the lifetime of natural gas".

However, green groups have warned that natural gas is likely to dominate these new projects because there is no clear definition of what percentages of each gas could be transported, or provisions to ensure that blended hydrogen comes from renewables.

Currently, more than 90 percent of hydrogen is produced with fossil fuels.

"The nine-year transition period during which existing gas infrastructure can be upgraded to carry hydrogen is totally at odds with an already well-oversupplied European gas grid," said Esther Bollendorff from Climate Action Network Europe.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has scaled down gas demand projections for 2030, under Paris Agreement-compatible energy scenarios. The IEA recently said that "a total transformation of the energy systems" would be needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 - including no investment in new fossil-fuel projects from now on.

Malta and Cyprus pipelines

Yet, EU energy ministers agreed that those gas infrastructures already under the PCI list in Malta and Cyprus should maintain their status, and therefore, be eligible for further funding.

"The purpose of this exception is to end the isolation of these two member states and to give them access to future energy markets, including hydrogen," member states said.

This concession would ensure the completion of the controversial EastMed pipeline, designed to link Israel and Cyprus to Greece, or the Melita pipeline, connecting Libya to Malta and Italy.

The current PCI list includes some 74 fossil-gas projects eligible to receive public funds, including the EastMed pipeline. The entire list will be adopted by the EU executive by the end of this year.

EU Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson said last month that the assessment of the projects would be done "through a new methodology, including strengthened sustainable criteria".

However, a previous study showed that gas from EastMed could produce more emissions than Europe's most-polluting coal-fired plant, which is in Poland.

"It's hard to see how either the EastMed and Melita pipelines fit into this crucial analysis," said Frida Kieninger, a campaigner from Food & Water Action Europe.

"It is now down to MEPs to step in and bring a halt to more subsidies for fossil fuel projects - no exceptions, no loopholes," she added.

MEPs in the parliament's committee on energy are due to decide on this file on 15 July, which then must be voted in plenary. Trialogues negotiations are expected to start in September.

Site Section

  1. Climate Change

Related stories

  1. EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding
  2. Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding
  3. EU opts to protect gas in energy treaty reform
  4. EU defers decision on gas and nuclear as 'green' energy
EU ambassadors divided over prolonging gas funding

EU ambassadors have failed to reach an agreement over whether cross-border natural gas projects should continue to receive EU funding, under the TEN-E regulation, which is currently under revision.

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

EU opts to protect gas in energy treaty reform

The EU's proposal for reform of the controversial energy charter treaty pushes for a 10-year phase-out for protection of fossil-fuel investments. But gas gets a more lenient treatment.

EU defers decision on gas and nuclear as 'green' energy

The European Commission has laid out rules classifying industrial logging and the burning of trees and crops for energy as 'sustainable' investments. Decisions on whether to also list gas and nuclear energy as 'sustainable' investments will be made later.

Lobbyists push to greenwash EU rules for renewable hydrogen

A new report from NGO Global Witness reveals how the Hydrogen Europe industry association is lobbying top EU officials to weaken a key climate-focused law known as the Renewable Energy Directive - currently under revision.

News in Brief

  1. BBC and others boycott Belarus press circus
  2. Report: EU and US to unveil aircraft subsidy truce
  3. Putin refuses to guarantee Navalny will survive jail
  4. Erdoğan agrees to pull out mercenaries from Libya
  5. EU starts sale of first bonds for Covid-19 recovery fund
  6. Germans told not to 'storm pharmacies' for Covid pass
  7. Indonesia warns Covid-19 wave may not peak until July
  8. WTO chief: 'drop trade barriers on Covid-19 treatments'

Portugal under fire for backtracking on gas funding

A group of member states is seeking to prolong EU funding for cross-border natural gas projects - contrary to the European Commission's plans to remove all support for such infrastructure, according to a draft document seen by EUobserver.

EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050

The European Commission unveiled a plan to reduce pollution to levels that are no longer harmful to human health and natural ecosystems by 2050 - including reducing the number of premature deaths caused by air pollution by 55 percent.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNineteen demands by Nordic young people to save biodiversity
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersSustainable public procurement is an effective way to achieve global goals
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council enters into formal relations with European Parliament
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen more active in violent extremist circles than first assumed
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersDigitalisation can help us pick up the green pace
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID19 is a wake-up call in the fight against antibiotic resistance

Latest News

  1. China officially joins Russia as a danger to Nato
  2. German Greens face reality check amid CDU gains
  3. EU Parliament wants Europe to take lead on sea-rescues
  4. MEPs urged to end gas-funding, fix cross-border projects rules
  5. Biden in Brussels - what's in the 'in-tray'?
  6. Yemen foreign minister to EU: to stop the war, talk to Iran
  7. Brexit grumbles overshadow UK summit
  8. Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us