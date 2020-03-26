Thursday

26th Mar 2020

EU courts still issuing verdicts despite pandemic

  • An empty lobby at the EU courts in Luxembourg where 2,300 people normally work (Photo: Cédric Puisney)

By

A lone judge will read out 16 verdicts in an almost empty chamber in the EU Court of Justice in Luxembourg at 9.30AM on Thursday (26 March).

One senior jurist, called an advocate general, will also read out non-binding legal opinions on other cases.

Read and decide

  • Lone judge to read out verdicts for now (Photo: curia.europa.eu)

A second judge will read out 12 more verdicts at 11AM in another empty room at the EU General Court, a lower tribunal.

And they will repeat the ritual every Thursday going forward.

The buildings, which normally host 2,300 staff, were emptied last week due to the pandemic and just 100 or so "absolutely necessary" people now go in each day.

The courts were sealed to visitors, suspending all court hearings.

And EU judges and their aides now conducted their deliberations from remote locations using an internal system.

"We're grouping the judgments to be read out on one day a week for practical reasons. So, we'll deliver several rulings this way every Thursday," the courts' press office told EUobserver.

"The deliberations of the court remain secret. That precludes [us] from telling you whether it's by videoconference or some secure online platform," it said.

The court also prioritised "urgent" cases and relaxed deadlines for judicial acts, such as filing appeals, in non-urgent ones in other emergency measures.

And the net total of verdicts, which used to be read out on separate weekdays, was still similar to normal times, the court said.

That was the state of rule of law at the highest level in the EU one month after the coronavirus came to Europe.

"That would be completely false," the courts' press office said when EUobserver asked if the near-empty buildings meant a legal vacuum at the top.

Six staff sick

Six EU staff had fallen sick with the viral condition Covid-19, but none of them had severe symptoms, the courts' press office noted.

They were among the 1,099 who had tested positive for coronavirus in Luxembourg by Thursday.

The Grand Duchy, a wealthy micro-state of 614,000 people, has one of the highest infection rates per capita in the world and has gone into partial lockdown.

The EU court measures mirrored reactions by other tribunals in Europe.

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, another country with a high rate of infection, has closed buildings, suspended hearings, and switched to teleworking.

National courts in France are doing "essential" litigation only, such as child protection orders or hearings of suspects in detention.

Courts in Italy - the worst-hit EU member - temporarily suspended all hearings.

Tribunals in the Czech Republic, Greece, and the Netherlands were taking similar steps.

And courts in the UK have suspended all jury trials "for a short time".

"No jury trials or other physical hearings can take place unless it is safe for them to do so," Lord Burnett of Maldon, Britain's chief justice, said on Monday.

"All other hearings in the crown court that can lawfully take place remotely should do so," he said.

Forgotten risk

With national courts restricting work to urgent cases, the pandemic has put in doubt judicial cooperation on European arrest warrants.

It also augured delays for the almost 500,000 asylum applicants who were awaiting decisions in EU states as of January, according to figures from the European Asylum Support Office, an EU agency in Malta.

But for Fair Trials, a London-based human rights NGO, those most at risk were also the most neglected by society - Europeans who were suspects or convicts already in custody.

They were at risk of injustice if novel working methods, such as videoconferences with their defence lawyers, violated their rights, such as the right to privacy, Fair Trials director Jago Russell told EUobserver.

And they were at risk of getting sick due to being trapped in crowded spaces.

"Prisoners are often forgotten by society and there's a risk that they will be forgotten now when they are at their most vulnerable due to risk of infection," Russell said.

Is Russia lying to WHO on virus data?

Russia has defended its credibility on coronavirus data, after Belarus said its neighbouring country was "ablaze" with infections - and the EU accused Moscow of other "lies".

Belgium, France, UK in EU court surveillance blow

Although non-binding, a critical opinion from the EU's top court could mean laws in Belgium, France and the UK allowing for the indiscriminate bulk collection of people's data may have to be eventually amended to respect EU privacy rules.

EU leaders at odds on virus-hit economy

Italy, with the backing of France and Spain, call for substantial EU economic help, others want to see how long the outbreak will last before committing to big plans.

Analysis

How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?

Crises, whether terrorism, migration or pandemics, do not mean that "everything goes," experts warn over the measures EU states introduced to fight the coronavirus. Health and democracy should not be seen as a binary choice.

Polish MEP makes false claims on EU Parliament infections

The European Parliament's chief administrator Klaus Welle had set the record straight after a Polish MEP from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group made false claims on Polish television on infection rates at the Brussels assembly.

News in Brief

Opinion

Beijing using lack of EU 'solidarity' to seize leadership

Italy is not the only European country turning to China for help in fighting the crisis, and the Chinese authorities consistently use European requests for self-aggrandisement. Europe should be wary of being used to advance an authoritarian state's propaganda.

Spain prays to reach peak of pandemic this week

This week Spain hopes it may see the longed-for 'peak' of the epidemic - if measures taken so far prove to be effective in the fight against the coronavirus. Yet the government is set to extend lockdown until 11 April.

