Friday

17th Apr 2020

  1. Focus
  2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus

EU agrees not to use location data in tracing apps

  • Experts warn it is difficult to hold accountable all the coronavirus apps that are appearing on an almost daily basis (Photo: Barney Moss)

By

Member states agreed on Thursday (16 April) that Covid-19 mobile applications should not process the location data of individuals, because "it is not necessary nor recommended for the purpose of contact tracing".

"Collecting an individual's movements in the context of contact tracing apps would create major security and privacy issues," states the EU toolbox adopted by EU countries and supported by the European Commission.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Stay informed in uncertain times

If you want to know what's happening in Europe today, independent and objective information is crucial.

Koert Debeuf

Why join today?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

These apps should also be both temporary and voluntary, while they should ensure that no user knows the identity of any infected persons or of close contacts of infected persons.

And the storage of such data should also be time-limited to enhance security and privacy.

"While we should be innovative and make the best use of technology in fighting the pandemic, we will not compromise on our values and privacy requirements," said the commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, in a statement on Thursday.

However, experts warned that it is difficult to hold accountable all the apps that are appearing day-by-day in all different member states.

This is why the European Data Protection Supervisor called for a pan-European Covid-19 app, amid the ongoing proliferation of country-specific apps.

This toolbox is part of the guidelines for the use of technology and data proposed by the commission last week, which also focuses on a common scheme for using anonymised and aggregated data on the mobility of populations - provided by telecom operators since 23 March 2020.

Moreover, the toolbox is accompanied by guidance on data protection for such mobile apps.

Users should be able to give their "specific" consent for each functionality of the app (e.g. contact tracing and warning or symptom checker) - even if the health authorities want to contact them via phone or SMS.

Likewise, individuals upheld their rights under the EU's data protection rules, such as the right to be forgotten or access data - although restrictions might be put in place.

The commission also makes a call for transparency and recommends that the source code of Covid-19 tracing apps should be made public and available for review.

Next steps

Given the privacy concerns that the use of these technologies give rise to, the EU's data protection board and national data protection bodies are in charge of monitoring if these applications are fully aligned with the EU's data protection rules (GDPR).

Public health authorities are expected to assess the effectiveness of the apps at the national and cross-border level by the end of the month, while the commission will asses and publish periodic reports from June onwards.

Several MEPs are urging a debate in the European Parliament over the ethical and practical implications of these apps for citizens' fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, Apple and Google have teamed up to open up their operating systems - iOS and Android - to allow developers to build Covid-19 tracing apps.

Under this new framework, they would use bluetooth to track who has been in contact with coronavirus cases rather than location data.

Site Section

  1. Coronavirus

Related stories

  1. Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?
  2. Privacy issues arise as governments track virus
  3. MEPs: 'Mass surveillance' still possible under US privacy deal
  4. 'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation

Analysis

Coronavirus: Are we trading privacy for security?

The response of EU countries to the coronavirus outbreak has prompted unprecedented levels of surveillance, data exploitation, and misinformation. Privacy campaigners, and MEPs, have warned of future adverse side-effects.

Privacy issues arise as governments track virus

Governments are attempting to track the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across Europe using mobile phone data. When it comes to data protection, exceptions are allowed in times of crisis but must be limited in time and scope, critics warn.

MEPs: 'Mass surveillance' still possible under US privacy deal

A delegation of MEPs from the civil liberties committee have warned of the remaining "deficiencies" of the EU-US 'privacy shield' framework, amid concerns over the efficiency of this mechanism to protect EU citizens' fundamental rights.

WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns

Even though some countries in Europe are considering to ease lockdowns and restrictive measures, the European branch of the World Health Organization warns that the number of infections and death for coronavirus keeps growing in the region.

Interview

Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

A coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would be a "nightmare", a UN official has warned, but the pandemic's economic cost alone could be too much to bear.

Interview

Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?

A coronavirus outbreak in Gaza would be a "nightmare", a UN official has warned, but the pandemic's economic cost alone could be too much to bear.

Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive

Around half of the 600 residents have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Ellwangen camp in Baden-Wurttemberg, in southern Germany. Camp residents, many of them families, are forced to share facilities with those infected as police impose a lockdown.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic research collaboration on pandemics
  2. UNESDAMaking Europe’s Economy Circular – the time is now
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  4. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region

Latest News

  1. EU agrees not to use location data in tracing apps
  2. WhatsApp leak exposes Russia link to Dutch far right
  3. WHO urges caution as EU states soften lockdowns
  4. Can Gaza avert a coronavirus 'nightmare'?
  5. Facebook to retroactively alert users of bogus content
  6. Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive
  7. Coronavirus: Italians compared with Germans
  8. The high price of muzzling media

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us