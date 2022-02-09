Wednesday

9th Feb 2022

  1. News
  2. Freedom & Democracy

MEPs poised to set up Pegasus spyware probe

  • Government officials in both Poland and Hungary initially denied using the spyware, which turns smartphones into surveillance devices against their users - but eventually acknowledged its use (Photo: Blogtrepreneur)

By

Listen to article

The European Parliament moved closer on Wednesday (9 February) to launching a formal inquiry into smartphone snooping — a move that could lead to further revelations about surveillance in EU countries.

The leaders of the parliament's political groups are expected to decide next week to set up an inquiry committee to look into how Israeli-made Pegasus spyware by EU governments had been used to target journalists, lawyers, and opposition figures. .

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"There is a clear political appetite for it," one parliament official told EUobserver, following the meeting of the group leaders, referring to a formal inquiry.

Such an inquiry could uncover the extent to which other EU governments use Pegasus, which was originally designed to track criminals and terrorists, against critics and political opponents.

Several MEPs tweeted that the decision to set up an inquiry committee has already been made — but the parliament still has to take a formal decision.

That is expected at a group leaders' meeting next week; MEPs also are expected to hold a debate on the Pegasus scandal on Tuesday at their Strasbourg plenary session.

"We need to explain the matter in depth and protect EU citizens from destroying their privacy," Polish liberal MEP Roza Thun tweeted.

The idea for an inquiry committee was pushed by Thun's political family in the parliament, the liberal Renew Europe group.

Pegasus spyware has been used against opposition politicians, journalists and lawyers in at least two EU countries, Poland and Hungary.

Government officials in both countries initially denied using the software, which turns smartphones into surveillance devices against their users - but they eventually acknowledged its use.

The formal launch of a parliamentary inquiry committee requires the signatures of one-fourth of MEPs.

Such an inquiry can last for 12 months and request people to testify. It also can deploy fact-finding missions to member states. The inquiry culminates with a report, with non-binding recommendations, to the European Commission.

"This European 'Watergate' scandal must absolutely be investigated", Dutch liberal MEP Sophie in't Veld said.

"Spying on government critics and manipulating election campaigns are the gravest possible attacks on European democracy and on the integrity of elections. A failure of national parliaments to investigate and to scrutinise their governments would lead to impunity. That is unacceptable," she added.

Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi - who has been a target of surveillance, and who was on the team of reporters that broke the story - has told the parliamentthat there are other countries using Pegasus in the EU besides Hungary and Poland.

"We haven't established the suspicion that these countries abuse Pegasus on the scale that Hungary and Poland does," he said.

The data protection authority in Hungary has already closed its investigation, saying Hungary's government did not break the law.

Site Section

  1. Freedom & Democracy

Related stories

  1. MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims
  2. EU condemns 'Pegasus' spyware use on journalists
  3. EU urges member states to better protect journalists
  4. EU to defend journalists from malicious law suits
MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims

The renewed calls for action on Pegasus surveillance in Poland and Hungary came after Hungary's data protection authority, headed by an appointee of prime minister Viktor Orbán, said victims were legitimate targets.

EU condemns 'Pegasus' spyware use on journalists

An international investigation over the weekend by 17 media organisations, led by the Paris-based non-profit journalism group Forbidden Stories, said 180 journalists had been targeted by Israeli spyware. Among them were Hungarian reporters.

Interview

Commissioner: Debate on Future of EU 'cannot disappoint citizens'

Citizens participating in the Conference on the Future of Europe have shown an enormous appetite for structural EU reforms. EU commissioner for democracy Dubravka Šuica is convinced that this democratic experiment can live up to expectations and deliver feasible results.

Opinion

For Scotland, the debate on Brexit is still not over

Scotland's EU accession process could reasonably take four to five years. If the referendum were in held 2023 and the transition to statehood took three years, Scotland could join the EU at the start of the next decade.

Latest News

  1. Bermuda and BVI face EU pressure on tax reform
  2. France under EU pressure for surveillance sales to Egypt
  3. MEPs poised to set up Pegasus spyware probe
  4. Let's revisit why the EU only has three 'work' languages
  5. The sixth AU-EU summit: partners in therapy?
  6. Europe should help Germany, not lambast it over Ukraine crisis
  7. Children and torture-victims in Polish detention, MEPs told
  8. Defending democracy a top choice for a third of Europeans

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us