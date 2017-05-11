Ad
An advocate-general at the EU's top court said "the service offered by the Uber platform must be classified as a ‘service in the field of transport’". (Photo: EUobserver)

Uber is a transport company, EU lawyer says

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The American company Uber operates in the field of transport, and is not an information society company, a top EU lawyer said in advice to the Court of Justice of the European Union on Thursday (11 May).

The court said in a press release that, according to one of the court's advocates-general, "the service offered by the Uber platform must be classified as a ‘service in the field of transport’."

The app's features mean that "Uber cannot be regarded as a mere intermediary between d...

