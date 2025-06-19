Child sexual abuse directive — as MEPs do their bit, now up to member states

This week, the European Parliament adopted — by an overwhelming majority (559 for, two against, with 69 abstentions) — its position on the revision of the directive on combating the sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children.

We, MEPs of the European Parliament’s negotiating team, now armed with a strong and clear mandate from the house of EU citizens, are ready to begin inter-institutional negotiations with member states.

Child sexual abuse is a silent pandemic. One-in-five children in Europe has been, is, or will be a victim of sexual violence. This pervasive crime affects every member state and every layer of society. Every day, we hear harrowing stories from survivors and through the media — accounts emerging from schools, families, and institutions alike.

The scale of these crimes, and the vulnerability of their victims, compel us — as MEPs, and as representatives of the European Union — to provide a harmonised, ambitious, and effective response for all EU citizens and residents. We cannot turn a blind eye.

The European Parliament’s position seeks to ensure that every victim, every survivor, is recognised, protected, and given justice and reparation.

Recognising that many survivors need years — sometimes decades — to come forward, we propose lifting the statute of limitations for the most serious forms of abuse and exploitation. This ensures victims can seek justice and compensation when they are ready. Because accountability must not fade with time. There should be no legal loophole that shields perpetrators once the clock runs out. Those who harm children must never find refuge in legal technicalities and when victims carry the trauma for life, justice should remain within reach for as long as it takes.

The revised directive incorporates provisions inspired by the Barnahus model, which promotes a multidisciplinary, child-friendly approach throughout the criminal justice process. From the moment a crime is reported, through victim support and court proceedings, this approach helps safeguard children and prevent secondary victimisation.

All children are equal, but some are more vulnerable than others. Our position ensures that special attention is given to those who need it most.

AI-generated abuse

To harmonise criminal law across the Union, it is essential that similar offences are recognised in all member states. We have worked to strengthen penalties, better define existing offences and introduce new ones.

In this respect, we will outlaw the horrific 'instruction manuals' found in the darkest parts of the internet. These detailed guides teach how to harm children while avoiding detection and erasing evidence. We also criminalise AI-generated CSAM and tools to create such material. Because these digitally produced images are mostly created with real material, and often lead to real abuse.

However, repression alone is not enough. If we are to eradicate child sexual abuse and exploitation, prevention must be a cornerstone of our approach. We call for comprehensive awareness campaigns, targeted training, early intervention programs for potential offenders, and a society-wide effort to build resilience and awareness.

We recognise that these policies and reforms will only succeed if backed by adequate human and financial resources. The cost of inaction is far greater — for society, for families, and above all, for the children whose lives are at stake.

From the side of the European Parliament, the ambition is unequivocal. We also call on member states to meet the challenge of combating child sexual violence with the ambition this moment demands.

The European Union cannot miss this historic opportunity to protect our children from the worse.





