EU compels Amazon to change 'unfair' e-book contracts

The European Commission has convinced the online retailer, Amazon, to change the terms of its contracts with e-book publishers to prevent unfair competition.
The EU's executive body and Amazon announced on Thursday (4 May) that the two sides had reached an agreement.
Amazon, which also offers paper books, is the largest seller of e-books in Europe.
The EU opened up a probe into Amazon's e-book distribution contracts in June 20...
