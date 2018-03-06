Tuesday

6th Mar 2018

  1. News
  2. Economic Affairs

EU prepares retaliation on US steel tariffs

  • Symbolic brands targeted ahead of US mid-terms (Photo: Marcelo Campi)

By

The EU will unveil possible countermeasures against US president Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium on Wednesday (7 March), amid the threat of a global trade war.

The European Commission is expected to politically endorse a set of measures that would be adjusted if Trump's tariff ideas materialise.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstroem will brief press on Wednesday on the EU's three-pronged response, which includes billions of euros of tariffs on US agriculture, steel, and industrial products.

"The idea is to be prepared as much as possible," said an EU official.

On Monday, the commission discussed with EU member states a list of products worth €2.8 billion, which, according to the EU's calculations is the amount of injury Trump's proposals could do to European economy.

Trump suggested a 25 percent tariff on US imports on steel and 10 percent on aluminium. The list will be finalised once the US measures are officially announced to "calibrate" the response.

It includes Harley-Davidson motorcycles, Kentucky bourbon and Levi's blue jeans according to commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, all of them symbolic American products manufactured in the home states of top Republican party leaders - Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, from Kentucky, and House speaker Paul Ryan from Wisconsin.

With US November mid-term elections in sight, the aim for the EU is to maximise the impact of the European measures on the US both economically and politically.

EU officials say the planned measures are fully compatible with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, but the bloc also plans to challenge Trump's national security justification for the tariffs at the WTO.

"The burden of proof is now on the US," one EU official said.

The playbook used is similar to the one used in 2002 and 2003, when president George W. Bush imposed tariffs on steel imports to protect the US market from a surge of steel products mainly from China.

The EU, Japan, Korea, China, Brazil and others launched a complaint at the WTO, which ruled that Bush's tariffs were illegal and allowed sanctions against the US.

The US initially rejected the WTO ruling, but Bush backed down and removed the tariffs days before the EU would have triggered its retaliation.

The EU had earlier released a list of goods with planned new duties of € 2.2 billion, including Florida citrus and Harley Davidson motorbikes.

EU officials say that because Trump uses national security as justification, the bloc could impose new levies without waiting for the WTO dispute settlement to conclude.

"Back then US invoked safeguard measures which is the right of WTO members and we followed WTO procedure. This time it is different, there is nothing that justify these security arguments," the official added.

The EU is also looking into so-called safeguard measures as the potential US measures could divert steel flows from the US market to the European one, hurting EU businesses.

Swedish guest

Sweden's prime minister Stefan Loefven was due to meet Trump in the White House on Tuesday, the first European leader to do so after Trump's announcement tariff last week.

There has been coordination with the commission, a source said.

The Swedish premier is expected to reject in the strongest terms the planned US steel tariffs and explain to Trump that the national security reasoning does not make sense with the EU, which is a strategic ally.

The possible global trade war comes as the EU tries to reinforce multilateralism and free trade at a time when Trump is steering the US towards protectionism with his "America first" policy.

Since Trump's inauguration over a year ago, the EU has doubled its efforts to forge free trade agreements across the world, from Japan to Mexico.

Last year, Malmstroem said that efforts to reimpose trade barriers were "doomed to fail" after Trump took the US out of the transpacific TTP free trade deal and ended talks on an EU-US free-trade accord.

Site Section

  1. Economic Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU 'ready' for trade showdown with US
  2. Trade war feared as EU to retaliate on US steel
  3. EU defends new trade rules after Chinese criticism
  4. EU to Trump: Protectionism is 'doomed to fail'
Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

The leaders of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania say in a joint letter that they are open to talks on creating "new own resources" for a bigger EU budget after the UK leaves the EU.

EU takes step closer to 'posted workers' deal

Negotiators from the member states, EU Parliament and Commission reached a 'common understanding' to guarantee equal pay for equal work in the EU. They hope to reach a final agreement in June.

News in Brief

  1. MEPs to visit Slovakia over journalist murder
  2. Leak: EU to support more flexible farm subsidies
  3. Northern Irish party says draft EU Brexit deal 'overreaches'
  4. Catalan MPs to vote on 12 March on region's president
  5. Dutch MPs want EU to shut anti-disinformation site
  6. Slovak PM grasps at Soros conspiracy theory
  7. Swiss open to arbitration on EU disputes
  8. Malta lowers voting age to 16 years

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressThe 2018 European Medal of Tolerance Goes to Prince Albert II of Monaco
  2. FiscalNoteGlobal Policy Trends: What to Watch in 2018
  3. Human Rights and Democracy NetworkPromoting Human Rights and Democracy in the Next Eu Multiannual Financial Framework
  4. Mission of China to the EUDigital Cooperation a Priority for China-EU Relations
  5. ECTACompetition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaTaking Stock of 30 Years of EU Policy on the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: How Can the EU Contribute to Peace?
  7. ILGA EuropeCongratulations Finland!
  8. EUobserverNow Hiring! Sales Associate With 2+ Years Experience
  9. EUobserverNow Hiring! Finance Officer With Accounting Degree or Experience
  10. Dialogue PlatformIslamism and Violence: Understanding Jihad - Thursday 8 March, Brussels
  11. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services

Latest News

  1. EU prepares retaliation on US steel tariffs
  2. Cleaner air in Bulgaria after EU ruling, commission says
  3. Commission shrugs off jab on EU energy 'slogan'
  4. Northern EU states to minimise euro reform
  5. Eco-cooperation with Russia vital for Baltics despite sanctions
  6. EU: 'Keep Calm', as Italy struggles to form government
  7. EU anti-slavery mission in Libya at risk, UN says
  8. Germany still backs new Russia gas pipeline

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  4. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  5. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  6. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  7. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  9. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  10. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  12. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7