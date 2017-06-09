Friday

9th Jun 2017

  1. News
  2. Elections

Four MEPs elected in UK, one loses by 21 votes

  • Vicky Ford, the chair of the EU parliament's committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection, was elected to the House of Commons on Thursday (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Four British members of the European Parliament will be leaving Brussels after being elected to the House of Commons at Thursday's (8 June) general elections, a spokeswoman for the European parliament said at a press conference on Friday.

The four are: Conservative MEPs Vicky Ford and Andrew Lewer, and Labour MEPs Afzal Khan and Anneliese Dodds.

  • MEP Ian Duncan (l) was defeated by just 21 votes (Photo: European Parliament)

Ford is currently the chair of the EU parliament's committee on Internal Market and Consumer Protection, and a member of the parliament's Bureau, which takes care of internal procedure.

Khan is vice chairman of the subcommittee on Security and Defence, while Dodds leads the delegation to the EU-Montenegro Stabilisation and Association Parliamentary Committee.

A spokesman for the UK Conservative party's political family in the EU, the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, said that “we could have had five MEPs elected”.

Conservative MEP Ian Duncan lost in his district to the Scottish National Party's (SNP) candidate with a difference of a mere 21 votes.

SNP candidate Pete Wishart received 21,804 votes in the Perth and North Perthshire constituency, while Duncan got 21,783.

Duncan's defeat is particularly sour, since he had prioritised campaigning in the UK over his position at the EU parliament.

The Scottish MEP had been the parliament's negotiator for an upcoming reform of the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc's flagship climate tool.

Duncan was appointed rapporteur in 2015. After his compatriots voted to leave the EU last year, against his wishes, he announced he would resign as ETS rapporteur, only to keep the post when urged by his fellow MEPs.

But after the legislative phase moved to negotiations between the parliament and member states, there had been some annoyance over Duncan's inaccessibility during the UK election campaign.

One negotiating round had reportedly been postponed when Duncan didn't show up.

Last week, Duncan resigned as ETS rapporteur, according to Reuters because he was “fully focused on campaigning”.

Site Section

  1. Elections

Related stories

  1. UK election puts Brexit talks in doubt
  2. May loses election bet
  3. May's Tories fail to secure majority

Column / Brexit Briefing

May loses election bet

The British prime minister called the election to strengthen her grip on power ahead of Brexit talks. Her gamble could not have backfired more spectacularly.

May's Tories fail to secure majority

[Updated] British elections produce a hung parliament, with Conservatives failing to secure majority, while still being the largest party in the House of Commons.

British techies make game to reach young voters

A goofy game invoked the ghost of Margaret Thatcher to rally young Labour supporters. Newspeak House, a community of politically active techies, also builds more serious tools to keep democracy transparent.

Schulz fails to beat Merkel in German home state

Former EU parliament leader, Martin Schulz, says the defeat of his social-democrats in North Rhine-Westphalia is "difficult". The elections showed that a "Schulz effect" does not (yet) exist.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Malta EU 2017Significant Boost in Financing for SMEs and Entrepreneurs Under New Agreement
  2. Dialogue PlatformContemporary Turkey in Conflict. Join the Book Launch & Discussion on 20 June
  3. World VisionYoung People Rise up as EU Signs Consensus for Development at EU Development Days
  4. ILGA-EuropeLGBTI Activists and Businesses Fighting Inequality Together
  5. Bank of ChinaEU and Chinese SMEs Matchmake in Brussels
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Prime Ministers Respond to Trump on Paris Agreement
  7. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceNutrition and Heart Disease: Time to Raise Our Standards
  8. European Communication SummitJoin the Go-To Event for Communications Professionals on 29 & 30 June in Brussels
  9. Malta EU 2017Landmark Agreement Reached on Capital Markets Union
  10. Nordic Council of Ministers“Show the way, Nordic Region!” Nordic Solutions to Global Challenges
  11. Dialogue PlatformGroundbreaking Decision of the UN Human Rights Committee Against Turkey. Watch the Video!
  12. UNICEFWelcomes Creation of EU Group of Friends of Children