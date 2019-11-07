Up to 750 European children trapped in north-east Syria

Up to 750 children of foreign fighters who are EU nationals are stuck in camps in north-east Syria, with many under the age of six.
"Among them, the largest group of children in the range of 300, is reported to be French," Dominique Parent from the UN Human Rights Regional Office told MEPs on Thursday (6 November).
Another 200 are from the Netherlands, 160 from Belgium, and 60 are UK nationals.
The largest camp is known as Al-Hol and controlled by the Syrian Democratic Force...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
