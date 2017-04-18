Ad
euobserver
Russia's campaign in France predicted to focus on an "anyone but Macron" message (Photo: blogocram)

Investigation

Sex and lies: Russia's EU news

EU & the World
Investigations
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Rape, paedophilia, incest, and sodomy - Russian media have targeted France and Germany for years with hundreds of fake or distorted stories, many of which were designed to incite sexual revulsion toward asylum seekers and the politicians who gave them shelter.

Conspiracy theories about false-flag terrorist attacks and about Nazism have also featured in Moscow's propaganda campaign as France and Germany head for elections.

News of Lisa, a 13-year old girl of Russian origin in Ger...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

European right hopes Macron will save France
Germany calls for EU laws on hate speech and fake news
Russia building 'arc of iron' around Europe
Russia's campaign in France predicted to focus on an "anyone but Macron" message (Photo: blogocram)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigationsEU PoliticalInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections