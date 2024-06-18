Ad
The private defence start-up Xtend received EU funding for its drone programme (Photo: Screengrab Youtube)

EU's Horizon fund funnelled millions to Israeli defence firms since 7 October

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Europe has approved €126m in support for 130 ventures involving Israeli participants since the Hamas attack of 7 October 2023, and the ensuing Israel-Gaza war.

This is one of the headline figures from a report...

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

