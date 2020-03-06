Ad
euobserver
Tete-a-tete or head-to-head? UK chief negotiator David Frost (l) and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the start of the talks on Monday (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier: 'serious divergences' after first Brexit talks

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

"There are many divergences, very serious divergences" among the UK and the EU after the first round of talks on the future relationship, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned Thursday (5 March).

Barnier said the key hurdles are the framework of the agreement, fair competition, the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and fisheries.

After the first week of talks, Barnier said the EU and UK agreed to maintain high standards on rules and standards - but London does not...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Brexit finally happens - the UK leaves the EU This WEEK
EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules
What to watch in EU-UK post-Brexit talks?
Tete-a-tete or head-to-head? UK chief negotiator David Frost (l) and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier at the start of the talks on Monday (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections