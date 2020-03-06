Barnier: 'serious divergences' after first Brexit talks

"There are many divergences, very serious divergences" among the UK and the EU after the first round of talks on the future relationship, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier warned Thursday (5 March).

Barnier said the key hurdles are the framework of the agreement, fair competition, the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and fisheries.

After the first week of talks, Barnier said the EU and UK agreed to maintain high standards on rules and standards - but London does not...