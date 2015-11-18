EU diplomat voices concern on Syria children

EU countries must redouble efforts to get Syrian children back to school, or risk a generation more prone to radical ideas, a European diplomat has warned.
“What we’ve seen over the summer is a change in the kind of refugees coming to Europe. It’s not just young men. It’s families and children. If you talk to them, they’ll tell you that even if there’s a ceasefire tomorrow, they can’t go home because they can’t ensure a future for their children,” Christian Berger, the EU foreign servi...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
