What does China really want? Perhaps we could try asking

On 10 March, surprising news made the headlines. Saudi Arabia and Iran made a deal to restore their diplomatic relations. The news itself was unexpected after decades of bitter rivalry between both countries.
Iran and Saudi Arabia have been fighting each other in proxy wars in Yemen and Syria and have tried to destabilise each other's country with all means possible. Therefore, the fact itself that both made an agreement to normalise their relationship was big news.
Perhaps even...
Koert Debeuf is distinguished adjunct professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver.
