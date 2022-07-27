Albania's post-communist dream has lessons for Ukraine

In her recent book Free, Coming of Age at the End of History, the Albanian political scientist Lea Ypi describes how she grew up in communist Albania, physically and mentally cut off from the outside world.
Her parents' families had been wealthy and cosmopolitan before the revolution and lost everything. Under the communists, they never got rid of their upper-class stigma — they called it "the biography". ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.
Caroline de Gruyter is a correspondent and columnist for NRC Handelsblad, Foreign Policy and De Standaard. This piece is adapted from a column in De Standaard.