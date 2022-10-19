Ad
euobserver
Illegally dumped plastic waste, including imported European plastic waste imports, near a residential neighbourhood in Sultangazi, Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

The EU should stop exporting its plastic waste, period

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Krista Shennum, Brussels,

If you live in the EU, chances are your plastic trash might be recycled by child or migrant workers in Turkey.

Each year, hundreds of thousands of metric tons of plastic waste from the European Union are shipped to Turkey for recycling. Yet plastic recycling facilities in Turkey are threatening the health of local communities and workers, including children, refugees, and undocument...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Krista Shennum is a Gruber Fellow with the environment and human rights division at Human Rights Watch.

Related articles

EU states reject stricter chemical rules in waste, says lead MEP
The story of the EU's plastic packaging conflict of interests
Sweden taking Turkey 'seriously' on Nato demands
Reporting rules and export ban threaten EU 2025 plastics target
Illegally dumped plastic waste, including imported European plastic waste imports, near a residential neighbourhood in Sultangazi, Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo: Human Rights Watch)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Krista Shennum is a Gruber Fellow with the environment and human rights division at Human Rights Watch.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections