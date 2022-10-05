Ad
This is not the first revolution Iran has faced — the main question is what will happen if Ayatollah Khamenei dies?

The Iranian regime's expiration date

by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

Admiration. That is the only way we can look at the 'headscarf revolution' in Iran.

Women are taking to the streets en masse in 30 of Iran's 31 provinces. They are taking off their regime-mandated headscarves, waving them publicly or even burning them. The scale and intensity of the protests are unprecedented, surpassing the revolts of 2009, 2017 and 2019.

The inevitable question, then, is whether or not the Iranian regime is faltering? But also, is there anything the EU should ...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Koert Debeuf is Middle East research professor at the Vrije Universiteit Brussels and president of the board of EUobserver. This piece was adapted from a piece in De Standaard.

This is not the first revolution Iran has faced — the main question is what will happen if Ayatollah Khamenei dies?

