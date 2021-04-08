Why Iran desperately wants a new nuclear deal

This week new negotiations started between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and the EU.

All actors hope to achieve an agreement that will reinstall the nuclear deal of 2015, then called the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) - but all know negotiations are going to be difficult.

The JCPOA was signed on 14 July 2015, after 20 months of negotiations between the five members of the UN Security Council, plus Germany, led by the EU.

In thi...