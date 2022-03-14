Ad
A pro-Ukraine rally in Stockholm’s central Norrmalmstorg square, scene of anti-Soviet protests during the Cold War, held March 5 (Photo: Lisa Bjurwald)

Sweden is arming Ukraine — and still fighting over Nato

by Lisa Bjurwald, Brussels,

Sweden has based its defence and security policy on the notion that traditional warfare is firmly in Europe's past. The country itself hasn't been at war for more than 200 years.

Suddenly, the idea of military aggression from a foreign power is not as far-fetched as it would have seemed just a few weeks ago.

For the first time since World War II, Sweden has sent weapons to a country at war: Ukraine. The shipments include 5,000 anti-tank weapons manufactured by Saab, plus 5,000 hel...

Lisa Bjurwald is a journalist and author based in Stockholm.

A pro-Ukraine rally in Stockholm's central Norrmalmstorg square, scene of anti-Soviet protests during the Cold War, held March 5 (Photo: Lisa Bjurwald)

