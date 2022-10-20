Ad
euobserver
Iranian-made drones rained down on civilian targets in Ukraine this week (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Iran has joined Russia axis on Ukraine war, EU says

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New EU sanctions on Iran make clear that it has joined Russia's war against Ukraine by supplying lethal drones to Moscow.

The EU is planning to add three Iranian military commanders and one entity to its blacklist of more than 1,200 Russians and Ukrainian quislings responsible for the invasion.

"The Iranian regime provides military support for Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine" via "development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU preparing new sanctions on Russia and Iran
Ukraine files cases against 45 suspected war criminals
EU and 10 Asian states pulling together against Russia and China
Iranian-made drones rained down on civilian targets in Ukraine this week (Photo: EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections