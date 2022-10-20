Iran has joined Russia axis on Ukraine war, EU says

New EU sanctions on Iran make clear that it has joined Russia's war against Ukraine by supplying lethal drones to Moscow.

The EU is planning to add three Iranian military commanders and one entity to its blacklist of more than 1,200 Russians and Ukrainian quislings responsible for the invasion.

"The Iranian regime provides military support for Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine" via "development and delivery of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) t...