Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal

Hungary is continuing to block an EU oil embargo on Russia, but there is optimism its objections can be overcome.
The Hungarian foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, put a price on Budapest's compliance in a Facebook post while meeting fellow EU ministers in Brussels on Monday (16 May).
"The EU should offer a solution: to finance the investments and compensate for ... the [ensuing] price rises which necessitates a total modernisation of Hungary's energy structure in a magnitude of ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
