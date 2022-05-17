Hungary wants EU billions for Russia oil-ban deal

Hungary is continuing to block an EU oil embargo on Russia, but there is optimism its objections can be overcome.

The Hungarian foreign minister, Péter Szijjártó, put a price on Budapest's compliance in a Facebook post while meeting fellow EU ministers in Brussels on Monday (16 May).

"The EU should offer a solution: to finance the investments and compensate for ... the [ensuing] price rises which necessitates a total modernisation of Hungary's energy structure in a magnitude of ...