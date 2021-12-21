Ad
euobserver
Red Square in Moscow (Photo: Boris SV)

Russia and EU far apart on security talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has continued to talk over Europe's head to America about its threat of war, but the EU says it cannot be marginalised.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov addressed the US in his latest remarks on the Ukraine security crisis on Monday (20 December).

"I think they [the US] will try to turn this into a slow-moving process, but we need it to be urgent, because the situation is very difficult, it is acute," he told Russian media.

He spoke after Russia recent...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia needs a military victory, Ukraine envoy says
Russia 'not planning' to attack Ukraine, ambassador says
Nato alarmed after Belarus soldiers cross Polish border
Red Square in Moscow (Photo: Boris SV)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections