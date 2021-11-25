Ad
euobserver
Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said new deficit and debt rules will have to be enforceable and realistic (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission: This Covid wave will not hit economy as hard

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new Covid-19 pandemic wave will not hit the EU economy the same way as it affected the bloc's member states this time last year, the EU Commission said on Wednesday (24 November).

"Our estimate is that the economic consequences will not be as serious as they have been last winter," economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters, when presenting the executive's recommendations for EU countries.

He said it is "not only because the economy is more adapted to infections, b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU struggles to contain corona economic fallout
Vaccine drives spur better-than-expected EU economic recovery
'Frugals' renew effort to reduce excessive debt
Economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said new deficit and debt rules will have to be enforceable and realistic (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections