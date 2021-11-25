EU Commission: This Covid wave will not hit economy as hard

The new Covid-19 pandemic wave will not hit the EU economy the same way as it affected the bloc's member states this time last year, the EU Commission said on Wednesday (24 November).

"Our estimate is that the economic consequences will not be as serious as they have been last winter," economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told reporters, when presenting the executive's recommendations for EU countries.

He said it is "not only because the economy is more adapted to infections, b...