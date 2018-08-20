EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

Last month, the leaders of the European Commission and the European Council and the premier of China signed off on a declaration on climate change and clean energy, at a summit in Beijing.
"We have underlined our joint, strong determination to fight climate change and demonstrate global leadership," said commission president Jean-Claude Juncker about the statement.
"There is no time for us to sit back and watch p...
