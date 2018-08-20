Ad
euobserver
From left to right: European Council president Donald Tusk, Chinese premier Li Keqiang, and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, at the July 2018 EU-China summit. A long-standing partnership on carbon capture and storage was not discussed. (Photo: European Commission)

EU-China cooperation on CO2 storage lost in limbo

EU & the World
Digital
EU Political
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Last month, the leaders of the European Commission and the European Council and the premier of China signed off on a declaration on climate change and clean energy, at a summit in Beijing.

"We have underlined our joint, strong determination to fight climate change and demonstrate global leadership," said commission president Jean-Claude Juncker about the statement.

"There is no time for us to sit back and watch p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy

Related articles

After 12 years, EU gives up on CO2 storage aid to China
After spending €587 million, EU has zero CO2 storage plants
Norway to move ahead with CO2 capture
EU to have third attempt at financing CO2 storage
From left to right: European Council president Donald Tusk, Chinese premier Li Keqiang, and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, at the July 2018 EU-China summit. A long-standing partnership on carbon capture and storage was not discussed. (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalEU PoliticalGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections