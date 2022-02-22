Ad
Kyiv in the winter - could it become a member state capital? (Photo: Mariusz Kluzniak)

Today's the day to declare Ukraine an EU candidate country

by Wolfgang Koeth, Maastricht,

A silly idea, you might say, now when Russia has just amputated parts of Ukraine's territory? When we are facing the possibility of a war between Ukraine and Russia? When our political leaders are haplessly searching for the right words to comment the next level of escalation, triggered by a reckless and irresponsible autocrat?

On the contrary. It would be a historic chance, a step that would give the EU the chance to become again an agenda setter, rather just following, late and indeci...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Wolfgang Koeth is senior lecturer at the European Institute of Public Administration (EIPA) in Maastricht, although this is his personal view and not the official position of the institution.

