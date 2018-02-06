Western Balkans: A new start for Europe

The European Commission is rarely praised for bold action these days.
But the EU Strategy for the Western Balkans published Tuesday (6th February) deserves applause.
Long neglected by the West, the Western Balkans region is an easy prey for other geopolitical powers that see instability as their opportunity.
The EU's wavering political commitment to future membership...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
