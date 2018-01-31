Drums beat for EU sanctions on Russia oligarchs

US publication of a new list of the Russian elite has "started the drumbeat" for additional sanctions on both sides of the Atlantic.
The US treasury list of 210 names met with derision from some Russia experts, one of whom accused the White House of having sabotaged an earlier and more in-depth document.
But it will still make prickly reading for those powerful or wealthy Russ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
