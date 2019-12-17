Has Europe's foreign policy lost relevance?

Last weekend (14-15 December) the Doha Forum took place in, well, Doha, the capital of Qatar. The Gulf is in the middle of international politics for many reasons.

Since 2015 a devastating war has been going on in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are fighting the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran.

In the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, ships have been attacked, putting the international trade...