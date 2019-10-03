EU plays catch-up with US, China, Russia in Arctic

The first-ever EU Arctic Forum kicked off on Thursday (3 October) in the tiny city of Umeå, 400km from the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden, where several key EU officials were joined by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and the foreign ministers of Sweden, Latvia, Finland, Malta, Norway, Iceland and India.
This high-level conference is designed to strengthen the EU's position in the Arctic and to highlight the ambitions of the new incoming EU Commission.
Danish journalist Martin Breum is an Arctic specialist and a regular contributor to the EUobserver. He will moderate part of the EU Arctic Forum and receive a fee from the European Commission.
