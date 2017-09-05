Ad
UK officials are now privately resigned that a post-Brexit trade deal has little chance of being struck before March 2019. (Photo: Tamara Menzi)

Brexit Briefing

London: Little room for manoeuvre in Brexit talks

by Benjamin Fox, London,

UK officials were slightly taken aback by the school-masterly rebukes that European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, offered on the seven position papers published by the UK's Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) ahead of last week's Brexit talks.

"This is actually as far as we can go right now," one DexEU official told EUobserver.

While Barnier urged UK negotiators to "get serious" before the next round of talks begins on 1...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

