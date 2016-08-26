Ad
euobserver
Migrants leaving the Greek island of Lesbos on the day the EU-Turkey refugee deal was implemented, in April. (Photo: Reuters)

Turkey threatens to scrap refugee deal, again

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Turkey said on Thursday (25 August) that EU accession remained its "strategic aim”, but threatened, once again, to scrap the migrant deal with the EU if it does not quickly get visa liberalisation.

The two-sided message came a day after EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn asked Ankara to respect the rule of law in its post-putsch crackdown if it wanted to join the bloc.

"The EU is still a strategic aim for us. There is ...

Migrants leaving the Greek island of Lesbos on the day the EU-Turkey refugee deal was implemented, in April. (Photo: Reuters)

