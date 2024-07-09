Ad
Antony Loewenstien, the author of The Palestine Laboratory: How Israel Exports the Technology of Occupation Around the World: 'The Israeli government aims to make Gaza unliveable - and it's an unbelievable success' (Photo: Antony Loewenstein)

Interview

Interview: 'Israel's partnering with anti-semites endangers all of us'

by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

The past months have seen increasingly desperate calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. Polls show that large majorities in Europe and around the world support banning arms trade with Israel to force negotiations.

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

