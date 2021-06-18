Ad
Raiffeisen Bank has a Belarusian subsidiary which loans money directly to regime firms (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Austria blocking EU sanctions on Belarus banks

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Austria has been blocking new EU sanctions on loans to Belarusian banks so that Austrian lenders can keep making money with the oppressive regime there.

Austrian diplomats upheld their objections in the latest round of talks in the EU Council in Brussels on Thursday (17 June).

"They [the Austrians] want to water down the language to such an extent that the banking sanctions have almost no real impact," a diplomat from another EU country told EUobserver.

"It's a clear case...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

