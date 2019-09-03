Ad
Boris Johnson at last week's G7 summit (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

Johnson threatens rebel Tory MPs with snap election

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

A showdown looms between British prime minister Boris Johnson and legislators over Brexit on Tuesday (3 September).

MPs are hoping to push through a bill forcing Johnson to ask the EU for a delay if there is no divorce deal by mid-October - and the premier is using the threat of a possible snap general elections to stop their plot.

Johnson on Monday implicitly warned lawmakers that he would seek an election before 14 October if they tied his hands, ruling out asking for any fur...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

