Chinese fund manager lambasts EU 'sloth, indolence'

Using language recalling German tabloid depictions of "lazy Greeks", the chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund has said the EU as a whole suffers from "sloth" and "indolence."

Jin Liquin made the comments during a TV interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday (6 November).

"If you look at the troubles which have happened in European countries, this is purely because of the troubles of a worn-out welfare society. I think [the ...