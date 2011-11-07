Chinese fund manager lambasts EU 'sloth, indolence'

Using language recalling German tabloid depictions of "lazy Greeks", the chairman of China's sovereign wealth fund has said the EU as a whole suffers from "sloth" and "indolence."
Jin Liquin made the comments during a TV interview with Al Jazeera on Sunday (6 November).
"If you look at the troubles which have happened in European countries, this is purely because of the troubles of a worn-out welfare society. I think [the ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
