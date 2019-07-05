Conte to Putin: EU sanctions on Russia make Italy 'sad'

Russia and Italy jointly spoke out against EU sanctions on Moscow in Rome on Thursday (4 July), as Italy's populist rulers seek allies on the world stage to counter French and German power in Europe.
"We have confirmed the excellent state of our bilateral relations", Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte told press after meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Italian capital.
He noted that Italy was not included in the so-called "Normandy format" - the French and German...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Stefano Vergine is an Italian journalist and the co-author of a recent book on Russia-Italy relations, Il Libro Nero della Lega.
Stefano Vergine is an Italian journalist and the co-author of a recent book on Russia-Italy relations, Il Libro Nero della Lega.