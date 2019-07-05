Ad
Russian leader Vladimir Putin (c) was on his first visit to Rome since M5S and the League took joint power (Photo: Kremlin.ru)

Conte to Putin: EU sanctions on Russia make Italy 'sad'

by Stefano Vergine, ROME,

Russia and Italy jointly spoke out against EU sanctions on Moscow in Rome on Thursday (4 July), as Italy's populist rulers seek allies on the world stage to counter French and German power in Europe.

"We have confirmed the excellent state of our bilateral relations", Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte told press after meeting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the Italian capital.

He noted that Italy was not included in the so-called "Normandy format" - the French and German...

