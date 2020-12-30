These are the key points of the UK-EU future deal

The EU-UK future relationship deal will be signed today, separately, and without pomp on the two sides of the Channel.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will sign two copies of the set of treaties on Wednesday (30 December) morning, in the Europa building in Brussels.

The two copies will then travel to London for British prime minister Boris Johnson to sign them in the afternoon. One original copy will be sent back to Brus...