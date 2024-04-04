EU closing in on MEPs who took Russian money

Belgian, Czech, and Polish spies are chasing down MEPs who took Russian money ahead of EU elections, as those linked to one pro-Russia website hire lawyers and cry "slander".

The Czech and Polish domestic spy agencies BIS and ABW, which do counterintelligence, went public last week with allegations that European politicians had received illicit money via Voice of Europe, a Prague-based media organisation, known for publishing pro-Russian propaganda.

But the disclosures were just ...