The EU's choice for aid: big business or those in need?

The EU is about to finalise plans for using aid money to subsidise private investors.
Despite the European Commission and member states saying it will boost development by creating new jobs, it might not help the people who are most in need.
Growth does not automatically create jobs, let alone decent and sustainable jobs.
Without strong, clear safeguards, the EU risks making life worse for the very people that development is meant to help.
Supporting companies may com...
